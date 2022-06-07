Listen Live

Neve Campbell Quits ‘Scream’ Over Salary Dispute

After 26 years, Neve has quit

Neve announced that what the studies offered her to appear in the sixth movie was not enough for the value that she brings to the movies.

She also referenced difficulties in establishing herself “as a woman” in the film industry and the ‘scream’ series.

Neve said in a statement released Monday: “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film.

“As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’.

“I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

‘Scream’ Does Bloody Well During Opening Weekend

Neve has played Sidney Prescott in all five films since 1996!

Neve appeared in the reboot film released this year that made $140 million at the box office against a $24 million budget.  In total, the five ‘Scream’ movies have earned $744.5 million.

