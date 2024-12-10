3 Steps to Never Having Chapped Lips Again

As the dry, cold winter months roll in, many of us face the dreaded battle against chapped lips.

But according to New York City dermatologist Dr. Mark Strom, keeping your lips smooth and hydrated is easier than you think. His simple three-step method can help you banish chapped lips for good—and keep them soft all season long.

Step 1: Toss the Lip Balm

It might sound counterintuitive, but not all lip balms are your friend. Dr. Strom warns that some ingredients commonly found in lip balms can actually make your lips drier.

“Lip balms with phenol, menthol, and salicylic acid can worsen dryness,” says Dr. Strom. Similarly, artificial colours, fragrances, and flavours can dry out the delicate skin on your lips. The takeaway? Less is more—ditch the problematic balms and look for simpler, hydrating alternatives.

Step 2: Hyaluronic Acid Is Your New Best Friend

This next step might surprise you: apply a drop of hyaluronic acid to your lips and let it dry. Hyaluronic acid, a humectant, is a powerhouse for retaining moisture, making it a staple in many anti-aging products. Not only will it help keep your lips hydrated, but it could also slow down the aging process of your lips by keeping them plump and youthful.

Step 3: Seal the Deal with Petroleum Jelly

The final step is all about locking in that hydration. Apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly, like Vaseline, over your lips. As an occlusive, petroleum jelly creates a barrier to prevent moisture loss, ensuring your lips stay soft and smooth for hours.

By following this three-step method, you'll not only prevent chapped lips but also enjoy a lip care routine that leaves your pout looking and feeling its best all winter long. So, are you ready to kiss cracked lips goodbye? Try it out and thank us later!