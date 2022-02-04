Our Top Skincare Concerns For Women!

A survey of 2,000 women 35 and older looked at their skincare journeys and found that nearly three-quarters said their confidence is impacted by the way their skin looks (72%).

More than half of women acknowledged that their skin insecurities prompted them to cover up their bodies.

The top skincare concerns that women have always struggled with are combination skin, dry skin and wrinkles.

That’s why more women try to take preventative care of their skin before it experiences any noticeable trauma such as sunburns or stretch marks.

The study also revealed women spend about $170 a year trying to find skincare products that are right for them.

One in nine have gone through 10 or more failed skincare products in the past, and the average woman is currently holding onto four of them in their home.

The average woman tries four different body lotions before finding “the one” — likely from trial and error.

And respondents prefer products that help with moisturizing, hydrating and have anti-aging properties.

For most women, a product has three weeks to “wow” them before they decide whether or not it works.

Half of the women think that it can be difficult to find skincare products suitable for their skin type, which could be why one in six don’t have a skincare routine at all.

When caring for their skin, women said the most neglected areas of their bodies are their backs (25%) and feet (18%).

These struggles only get more complicated with age for 64% of women who said their skin is not as easy to take care of as it was 10 years ago.

TOP SKINCARE CONCERNS