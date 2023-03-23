New app Lets You Rent Out Your Gym Membership – like Airbnb for Fitness

Many of us have a love hate relationship with the gym. We’re totally into it for a while, then we spend months not going.

And when we don’t go to the gym, we hate ourselves for wasting that money.

Well, now you can get back some of the money spent on those underused months.

A new app, Athlo, is designed to be like Airbnb – but for gyms. You can rent out your gym pass temporarily to those who want one. It was designed after it was found that Brits waste up to £4billion a year on unused memberships.

For the weeks you’re abroad or otherwise occupied, someone can benefit from your membership without paying a joining fee like they would if going direct to the gym, and you benefit too by getting that hard earned cash back.

Free to download, the new app is available on iPhones and Android. Once logged in, you can list what you want to rent and for how long, then users can ‘buy’ it.

For those in the market for temporary access, there’s the advantage of finding gyms and classes on demand and at lower rates, with the choice of yoga, cycling, barre, boxing and more.

Currently available in London with plans for it to expand.