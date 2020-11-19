Listen Live

New BC Ferry “Mask” Sign Spreads Wrong Message, Or Does It?

Well done!

By Humor

The ferry system in British Columbia put up new signs reminding passengers to wear face masks, but the drawing they used accidentally looks like male genitalia.

 

If you didn’t know that masks were mandatory on BC Ferries, you do now!

 

The new signage was created to promote the policy, however, passengers began noticing that the mask resembled something entirely different.

 

In a tweet sent Friday, Nov. 13, founder of Vancouver-based publication urbanYVR Peter Meiszner pointed out “B.C. Ferries’ new mask signage sure is eye-catching.”

 

 

Safety Sign Goes Wrong