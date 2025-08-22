New Car Feature Lets Drivers Yeet Emojis at Bad Drivers

Move over, Mario Kart — the future of road rage just got a cartoon upgrade.

Chinese car company XPeng has unveiled the Road Rage Reliever, an augmented reality feature that lets frustrated drivers fire emojis at fellow motorists. Yes, you read that right. Instead of flipping the bird, you can now launch a digital angry face, banana, or shoe that explodes across the windshield like you’re in a real-life video game.

How It Works

Drivers get a customizable button on the steering wheel that triggers the system. The car’s cameras identify your “target” vehicle, and then — boom — your chosen emoji splatters across your AR windshield, giving the illusion that you actually nailed their bumper.

It’s like Mario Kart meets therapy session, except you don’t have to explain to your insurance why there’s a coffee stain down the side of someone else’s car.

Road Rage, But Make It Cute

The Road Rage Reliever uses an 87-inch AR display that covers the entire windshield (because who doesn’t want a video game in their face while merging onto the 401?).

Sure, it’s not quite as satisfying as hurling your Timmies double-double at the dude who cut you off, but at least you won’t be explaining “assault by latte” to a judge.

Why Now?

Road rage is a big problem. In the U.S., 92% of people say they’ve witnessed road rage, and nearly 9 in 10 admit to being on the receiving end of it. Even scarier — 116 people were killed in road rage shootings in 2024.

So, while emojis won’t solve traffic jams or Calgary tailgaters, they might just give you that little hit of dopamine to keep you from ramming someone’s bumper.

Final Thought

So go ahead — next time someone’s crawling at 50 in an 80 zone, toss a 3D banana their way. Who knows? Maybe passive-aggressive emojis will finally unite drivers everywhere.