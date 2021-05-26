New Coffee Table Book Coming From ‘Schitt’s Creek’

A “Schitt’s Creek” keepsake book is being released by series co-creator and stars Daniel and Eugene Levy!

“Best Wishes, Warm Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” will be available in October 2021.

In the coffee table book people will find, major moments from the show and profiles of characters played by the Levys and other cast members, including Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Additional features include behind-the-scenes moments, a rundown of Alexis’s adventures, and a look at the antiquated vocabulary of O’Hara’s character, Moira, reports the Canadian Press.