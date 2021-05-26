Listen Live

New Coffee Table Book Coming From ‘Schitt’s Creek’

“Best Wishes, Warm Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek” will be available this October

By Dirt/Divas

A “Schitt’s Creek” keepsake book is being released by series co-creator and stars Daniel and Eugene Levy!

 

 

“Best Wishes, Warm Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” will be available in October 2021.

 

 

In the coffee table book people will find, major moments from the show and profiles of characters played by the Levys and other cast members, including Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

 

 

Additional features include behind-the-scenes moments, a rundown of Alexis’s adventures, and a look at the antiquated vocabulary of O’Hara’s character, Moira, reports the Canadian Press.

Related posts

Matthew Perry Catches Social Media Flak For Selling COVID-Themed T-Shirt

What Exactly Are The Best Songs To Spin To?

Samuel E. Wright, The Voice of Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Passes Away