New Copeland Forest Trail Map
Navigate around this 4400 acre natural wonderland
The Copeland Forest is located for many of us, literally right in our backyard. Through Oro Medonte it’s an incredible wooded and trailed multi-use natural recreation area. From walking, hiking and mountain bike riding this detailed trail map is sure to keep you busy through Summer and into Fall.
Thank to Copeland Forest Friends, they were established to: Conserve the natural integrity of Copeland Forest while facilitating compatible recreational use.