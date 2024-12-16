New Illinois Gym Membership Law: A Win for New Year’s Resolutions

Let’s be real: the holiday season is not when we’re thinking about hitting the gym. We’re too busy indulging in carbs, snacks, and all the holiday treats.

But come January, many of us will make the inevitable New Year’s resolution to shed a few pounds and get our fitness game back on track. After all, the "winter arc," as TikTok calls it, is the perfect time to start fresh.

But if you’re one of the 43% who gives up on those resolutions by the end of January (thanks to research from Fisher College of Business), you know how awkward it can be to cancel your gym membership once you realize it’s not happening. Lucky for us, Illinois has just passed a law that will make backing out of gym memberships way easier in 2025.

A Fresh Start with a New Law

Starting in 2025, Illinois will introduce HB4911, a law that makes canceling your gym membership a whole lot less embarrassing. Under this new law, gyms will be required to let you cancel your membership over the phone, online, or even by email. That’s right—no more facing the dreaded "walk of shame" to the front desk when you want to quit after your New Year’s fitness frenzy fizzles out.

While some gyms already allow online or phone cancellations, many still insist that you show up in person. And let’s face it, there’s nothing quite like that awkward moment when you’re standing in front of the receptionist, trying to explain that your post-holiday motivation has disappeared.

The new law eliminates this cringe-worthy experience, offering you a more streamlined, private way to cancel.

Know Your Rights

One other perk of the new law? If you’ve just signed up and decide the gym life isn’t for you, you can cancel within three business days and get a full refund. So if you make the impulse decision to join a new gym on January 1st, but by January 4th you’re already back to your couch-and-snack routine, you’ll have a legal right to get your money back.

It’s always a good idea to review your gym membership contract to see what cancellation policy they have in place. Even if you're not in Illinois, many gyms have similar policies, so don’t be afraid to ask or do a little research.

So, as we gear up for our New Year’s resolutions and the "winter arc," rest assured that if your gym commitment doesn’t last, you won’t have to suffer any more gym-joiner guilt. It’s all about setting realistic goals—and now, thanks to HB4911, quitting is a lot easier!