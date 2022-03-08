NEW HOTLINE OFFERS LIFE ADVICE FROM KINDERGARTEN STUDENTS

Amid a crush of heavy news from around the world, who couldn’t use some sage advice right now?

A California school has put together the Peptoc hotline, an art project where you can call and get live advice and positive affirmations from kindergarten students.

Teachers put it together when they realized how well their students had been handling the pandemic. You can also just call to hear little kids laughing, which is sure to improve your mood.

Kids’ voices will prompt you with a menu of options:

If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5.

The number is 707-998-8410.