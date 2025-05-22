New ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Trailer Is Here — And Yep, It’s Still Terrifying

Okay, I have to admit — I love the Jurassic World series, even though the whole idea of dinosaurs coming back freaks me out (like, what if this actually happened? No thanks!). But that’s exactly why I’m hooked.

The brand-new trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth just dropped, and it’s giving me all the chills. Scarlett Johansson leads a team going after the absolute worst dinos left on the island — the real monsters you definitely don’t want to meet. There’s even a scary scene with a guy trapped in a cage begging for help… yeah, no safe places here.

There are about two dozen dino species in this one, all created through some wild science experiments. So, basically, chaos is guaranteed. The trailer shows some seriously intense chases, and they’re not sugarcoating it — survival here is “a long shot.”

The story picks up five years after the last movie, with dinosaurs living only in a few tropical spots. And apparently, three giant dinos have a secret that could save humanity with a special drug. Intriguing, right?

Alongside Scarlett Johansson, you’ll see Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Jonathan Bailey on screen, with Gareth Edwards directing. Mark your calendars for July 2 — this one’s gonna be a wild ride.