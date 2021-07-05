Listen Live

New Netflix Show Is Trending Big Time!

Anyone else hot and bothered?

By Dirt/Divas

Netflix viewers remain thirsty, even after lockdown. 

 

 

During episode 3 and 20 minutes in, there is something pretty big catching people’s attention.

 

 

The new series ‘Sex Life’ is already a hit!  But thanks to a full-frontal from actor Adam Demos- ratings are peaking!

 

 

His particular ‘asset’ is leaving a massive impression. The series creator is staying coy about whether it’s a prosthetic, saying “a gentleman never tells.” Fake or real – show ratings and heart rates have spiked, regardless.

