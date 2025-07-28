New on Netflix in August 2025: What to Watch This Month
Top Picks You Can’t Miss
1. Wednesday — Season 2 (Part 1)
The queen of creepy herself, Jenna Ortega, is back as Wednesday Addams. This time, she’s racing against time to stop a murder she might commit. Expect the same dark, quirky horror-comedy vibes that made season 1 an instant hit.
- Drops August 6
- First half of the season only — rest comes in September
- Perfect if you love mystery + teen gothic drama
2. My Oxford Year
If you’re a rom-com fan, this one’s for you. Sofia Carson plays an NYC girl starting fresh at Oxford and falling for a charming local. But love gets complicated when plans don’t align.
- Streaming August 1
- A sweet, feel-good watch for summer nights
3. The Thursday Murder Club
This is your cozy mystery fix with a stellar cast — Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and more. Four retirees solve cold cases for fun — until a real murder drops in their lap.
- Out August 28
- Fun, witty, and just the right amount of suspense
4. Perfect Match — Season 3
Reality dating fans, rejoice! Netflix mixes contestants from all their fave dating shows with surprise guests from The Bachelor and Love Island for a spicy twist.
- Available August 1
- Hosted by Nick Lachey
5. Hostage
Political thriller alert! UK’s Prime Minister (played by Suranne Jones) faces a tough call when her husband’s kidnapped during a tense summit. Intense, edge-of-your-seat drama.
- Drops August 21
More New Releases Worth a Peek
- Dinner Time Live With David Chang Season 3 — Real cooking, no filters.
- Katrina: Come Hell and High Water — Powerful documentary 20 years after the storm.
- Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 — More love connections (and drama).
- Outlander Season 7 Part 1 — Time travel and romance continue.
- Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — For comedy lovers who want some laughs.
And hey, if you want to binge some classics, August also brings back hits like:
- American Pie
- Clueless
- Jurassic Park series
- Despicable Me & Minions
What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2025?
Nothing worse than settling in for a binge only to find it’s gone next week, right? Here are some notable titles leaving soon — consider this your last-chance list:
- The Breakfast Club — Gone August 1
- My Wife and Kids (seasons 1-5) — Leaving August 5
- Ballers (seasons 1-5) — Leaving August 15
- Gangs of London (seasons 1-2) — Leaving August 19
- Kung Fu Panda 4 — Gone August 21
- The Boss Baby — Gone August 22
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard & The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard — Leaving August 31
If any of these are on your watchlist, now’s the time!
