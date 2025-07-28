New on Netflix in August 2025: What to Watch This Month

Top Picks You Can’t Miss

1. Wednesday — Season 2 (Part 1)

The queen of creepy herself, Jenna Ortega, is back as Wednesday Addams. This time, she’s racing against time to stop a murder she might commit. Expect the same dark, quirky horror-comedy vibes that made season 1 an instant hit.

Drops August 6

First half of the season only — rest comes in September

Perfect if you love mystery + teen gothic drama

2. My Oxford Year

If you’re a rom-com fan, this one’s for you. Sofia Carson plays an NYC girl starting fresh at Oxford and falling for a charming local. But love gets complicated when plans don’t align.

Streaming August 1

A sweet, feel-good watch for summer nights

3. The Thursday Murder Club

This is your cozy mystery fix with a stellar cast — Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and more. Four retirees solve cold cases for fun — until a real murder drops in their lap.

Out August 28

Fun, witty, and just the right amount of suspense

4. Perfect Match — Season 3

Reality dating fans, rejoice! Netflix mixes contestants from all their fave dating shows with surprise guests from The Bachelor and Love Island for a spicy twist.

Available August 1

Hosted by Nick Lachey

5. Hostage

Political thriller alert! UK’s Prime Minister (played by Suranne Jones) faces a tough call when her husband’s kidnapped during a tense summit. Intense, edge-of-your-seat drama.

Drops August 21

More New Releases Worth a Peek

Dinner Time Live With David Chang Season 3 — Real cooking, no filters.

— Real cooking, no filters. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water — Powerful documentary 20 years after the storm.

— Powerful documentary 20 years after the storm. Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 — More love connections (and drama).

— More love connections (and drama). Outlander Season 7 Part 1 — Time travel and romance continue.

— Time travel and romance continue. Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — For comedy lovers who want some laughs.

And hey, if you want to binge some classics, August also brings back hits like:

American Pie

Clueless

Jurassic Park series

Despicable Me & Minions

What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2025?

Nothing worse than settling in for a binge only to find it’s gone next week, right? Here are some notable titles leaving soon — consider this your last-chance list:

The Breakfast Club — Gone August 1

My Wife and Kids (seasons 1-5) — Leaving August 5

Ballers (seasons 1-5) — Leaving August 15

Gangs of London (seasons 1-2) — Leaving August 19

Kung Fu Panda 4 — Gone August 21

The Boss Baby — Gone August 22

The Hitman’s Bodyguard & The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard — Leaving August 31

If any of these are on your watchlist, now’s the time!