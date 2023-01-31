New Poll Finds That Almost Half Of the Couples Prefer To Celebrate Valentine’s Day At Home

Valentine’s Day is around the corner! More than four in 10 always use this day as an opportunity to show their partner how much they love them, with 17 percent planning to get creative with the likes of toys or role play to spice up their evening.

The study found when it comes to gifts, 68 percent want to spend money on their loved one – despite the cost-of-living crisis – with the average Valentine’s Day enthusiast anticipating spending upwards of $300.

Flowers, chocolate, and an evening meal top the list of gift choices for both sexes, and of those who plan to buy underwear, 54 percent are purchasing it to wear as a surprise for their other half on the big day.

Almost half of the couples are now turning to romance as a cheaper way of having fun, as the cost-of-living crisis forces the purse strings to be tightened.

A fifth are more likely to have sex on Valentine’s Day in comparison to any other day.

And 41 percent of all adults polled wish they had more time under the sheets than they currently do with this being a desire for four in 10 married people.

Three in 10 women polled via OnePoll will wear sexy or expensive lingerie for the benefit of who they are with.

Millennials plan to spend around $300 on Valentine’s Day

If money could buy love, millennials might have the most successful romantic relationships. Those ages 35 to 44 plan to spend an average of $336 to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the most of any adult age group surveyed.

They’re followed by consumers ages 25 to 34 who plan to spend an average of $238. Both groups are well above the $193 overall average among individuals who will spend money on Valentine’s Day.

A lot has changed over the years, but classics such as chocolate still appear to be in fashion, with candy and greeting cards leading the rankings for what consumers will purchase for the holiday.

Of those who say they’re spending money, here’s what they’ll be buying: