New Poll Suggests That Canadians Are Cool With Pineapple On Their Pizza!

According to a new online poll by Vancouver-based Research Co, almost three quarters (73%) say they would absolutely or probably eat pineapple on pizza…

This has been an on-going debate for years and perhaps this is why. Did you know that pineapple on pizza was a Canadian invention?

The pie that consists of pineapple, ham and bacon, better known as the Hawaiian pizza is believed to have been invented by the late Sam Panopoulos, an Ontario restaurateur of Greek heritage, in the 1950s or ‘60s. Panopoulos died in 2017 at the age of 82 but is invention lives on and thanks to the internet the debate lives on too.

The Hawaiian pie is most popular in Alberta with 90% of those polled saying they’d eat it. 83% of those in British Columbia like it! Saskatchewan and Manitoba tied at 72% favourability and about 76% Ontarians are good with it.

Quebecers were least likely to enjoy pineapple on their pizza-no surprise there, LOL!