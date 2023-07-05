New Research Finds Barrie Is The Safest City to Live In

Winnipeg is the least safe city according to new data! Rentola, collected data to help Canadians find a place to live.

The site looked into various safety elements of Canadian cities, which includes, police forces, efficient emergency response systems, and community engagement initiatives.

Ontario did well with the majority of the top ten spots listed in the safety index…Barrie took the top slot with an overall rating of 7.13 out of 10.

Toronto slotted into fourth with a 6.63 rating, behind Brantford and Guelph. The only two cities in the top ten that are outside of Ontario are Saint John, New Brunswick, and Lethbridge, Alberta.

Winnipeg, Kelowna, and Thunder Bay took the bottom three spots on Rentola’s list. The three were all listed with an overall safety index below 5 out of 10.

Canada’s major cities — Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton — came in at 12th, 18th, 20th, and 21st respectively.

Here’s more from Rentola...