New Research Finds That People Would Rather Inherit a Pet from a Loved One than a Car

A new poll asked 2,000 people what they’d like to inherit one day…

Property, an animal and money were the top assets respondents would like to be left.

Over half of people said that they would like to be passed down collectables or a car…

One-third of people say that they haven’t considered what happens to their assets when they die…

Digging deeper into future planning, a similar number of respondents both have a will (45%) or are included in someone else’s estate plan (46%).

Half (51%) expect to inherit something from a loved one when they pass, and results revealed that respondents prefer valuable heirlooms to sentimental ones (44% vs 27%).