The Bizarre New Stress Trend: Adult-Sized Pacifiers

A growing number of young adults are using adult-sized pacifiers for stress relief, better sleep, and even quitting smoking.

The trend first took off in China but is now showing up around the world. Fans say it brings them comfort and nostalgia.

Why People Are Trying It

Some users say it reminds them of childhood safety. Others claim it helps them relax after a long, stressful day.

A few even use it as a tool to curb bad habits like nail-biting or smoking. The soft chewing can distract from cravings.

Social media has helped spread the idea fast, with influencers posting unboxing videos, reviews, and “pacifier hauls” for their followers.

Advertisement

What Doctors Want You to Know

Medical experts warn that using pacifiers long-term can cause dental problems and jaw pain. It’s not risk-free comfort.

Doctors also say it could disrupt breathing during sleep. In rare cases, it might even cause suffocation.

If you want stress relief, they suggest safer options like deep breathing, meditation, or weighted blankets instead.