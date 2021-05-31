New Study Finds That Canadian’s Who Have Been Working From Home, 19% Never Want To Go back!

A new study finds that a lot of Canadians are in no rush to go back to the office.

A recent poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies has found that 82 percent of Canadian respondents who have worked from home during the pandemic have found the experience to be very or somewhat positive.

Just 17% said working from home hasn’t been great or viewed it negatively.

About 60% of those surveyed said they want to return to their office part-time or occasionally.

Reasons for wanting to work from home include convenience, saving money, and increased productivity.

