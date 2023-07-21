Espresso, made from finely ground coffee beans brewed under pressure with hot water, is the basis for lattes, Americanos and other drinks, including the trendy espresso martini and it could prevent Alzheimer’s.

Numerous studies report that coffee consumption exerts an [protective] action against two of the most common neurodegenerative diseases, i.e., Parkinson′s and Alzheimer′s.

Alzheimer’s can lead to death, often due to aspiration pneumonia, which develops when a person can’t swallow properly and takes food or liquids into their lungs.

Experts are still untangling the processes that cause Alzheimer’s to develop, but most researchers point to a protein in the brain called tau. But research has found that complete espresso extract and booth this protein in the brain.

Recent advances in drug therapies have given new hope to people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.