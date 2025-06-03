New Trash Bins Are Rolling Out in Barrie—But Please Don’t Fill Them With Fish Juice
Heads up, Barrie! New organics and garbage carts are being delivered to homes this summer, with full curbside collection starting September 8.
That means you’ll be getting your new bins between June 16 and the end of August, depending on your area.
Important reminder: Residential recycling isn’t managed by the City, so your blue bin situation stays as-is. You can check your estimated delivery window by visiting barrie.ca/CurbsideCollectionChanges#delivery.
So, while you’re waiting for your shiny new bins, let’s talk trash etiquette.
A Reddit thread recently asked garbage collectors:
“What do people do with their trash that drives you up the wall?”
The answers? Equally horrifying and oddly specific:
- Liquids that spill everywhere
- Cat litter (because it's heavy and gross)
- Needles (seriously—don't)
- Bleach and other hazardous chemicals
- Rotting fish 🤢
- Loose diapers and unbagged poop of any kind
- Bricks and construction waste
- Electronics and printer toner
- Yard waste in the wrong bin
Let’s all do our part and treat our garbage collectors like the low-key heroes they are. Keep it clean, keep it bagged, and maybe skip the fish guts.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!