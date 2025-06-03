New Trash Bins Are Rolling Out in Barrie—But Please Don’t Fill Them With Fish Juice

Heads up, Barrie! New organics and garbage carts are being delivered to homes this summer, with full curbside collection starting September 8.

That means you’ll be getting your new bins between June 16 and the end of August, depending on your area.

Important reminder: Residential recycling isn’t managed by the City, so your blue bin situation stays as-is. You can check your estimated delivery window by visiting barrie.ca/CurbsideCollectionChanges#delivery.

So, while you’re waiting for your shiny new bins, let’s talk trash etiquette.

A Reddit thread recently asked garbage collectors:

“What do people do with their trash that drives you up the wall?”

The answers? Equally horrifying and oddly specific:

Liquids that spill everywhere

that spill everywhere Cat litter (because it's heavy and gross)

(because it's heavy and gross) Needles (seriously—don't)

(seriously—don't) Bleach and other hazardous chemicals

and other hazardous chemicals Rotting fish 🤢

🤢 Loose diapers and unbagged poop of any kind

and unbagged poop of any kind Bricks and construction waste

Electronics and printer toner

Yard waste in the wrong bin

Let’s all do our part and treat our garbage collectors like the low-key heroes they are. Keep it clean, keep it bagged, and maybe skip the fish guts.