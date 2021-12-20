NEW TREND: CHASING YOUR CAT AROUND WITH YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

Here’s a weird new holiday trend for pet owners: People are posting videos where they pick up their Christmas tree and chase their cat around the house with it. (???)

The idea is to make your cat afraid of your tree, so it won’t rip down ornaments. And people claim it works, but cat experts say it’s not a good idea because you’re straight up traumatizing them.





When cats are traumatized, they tend to act out in other ways, like becoming more aggressive toward people, having diarrhea, and peeing outside their litter box. They’re also not that stupid and know your tree is an inanimate object. So instead of being afraid of the tree, it might just make them afraid of you.