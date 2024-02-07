New Trend: Full-Body Deodorants?

If you think about it, is it a LITTLE strange that we apply deodorant . . . but only to a few small areas? Do you ever feel like you need more coverage . . . maybe a LOT more coverage? (???)

There are some products out there that are “whole body deodorants,” and apparently they’re catching on. Searches for body deodorant have increased 27% since last year. And the #FullBodyDeodorant hashtag on TikTok has more than 23 million views.

One expert says, “We’re finding that people are struggling with body odor in general . . . men, they’re focused around their chest and private areas, but for women, it’s under bras.”

Some people take extra showers if they feel like they need it . . . others use fragrances or even “layering their clothes” to mask the odors . . . or they apply their usual deodorant to other areas, even if they weren’t designed for that.

I guess the idea is that these newer products are safer and more effective to apply throughout your body . . . not just under your arms. There’s also a lot of talk about “natural solutions,” that don’t require a special product.