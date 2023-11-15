NEW TREND: HAVING TWO DISHWASHERS

Here’s a First World problem for you: What do you do when you’re catching up on the dishes, the dishwasher is full, and you still have MORE dirty dishes in the sink?

You could do them by hand, but that’s WAY too much work, so the next-best option is to install a SECOND dishwasher. That may sound ridiculous, but apparently, more and more people are doing it.

A report asked people who have two dishwashers . . .” WHY?” And they say the benefits include:

Having additional room to wash pots and pans, having a separate dishwasher for the “kids’ stuff”, having the space to clean up after a dinner party, without doing it in shifts, having an overflow space, for “uneven” times, like when you have more cups than plates one day and more plates and cups on another.

Lastly, to always have one that’s dedicated to cleaning dishes, while the other can be for collecting dirty ones.

That last one is absurd. You KNOW this would just end up being a confused mess, with both dishwashers being clean, both being dirty, or no one remembering which was which, or putting dirty in with the clean.

Something to think about this holiday season!