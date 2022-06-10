NEW TREND: “HEALTHY COKE”, OR BALSAMIC VINEGAR AND SPARKLING WATER?

If you’re struggling to cut back on Coca-Cola, the geniuses on TikTok have a brilliant idea for you. It’s called “Healthy Coke,” and it went viral thanks to a woman who claimed it was something that her Pilates instructor drinks “almost every day.”

You can whip some up at home too. Here’s the recipe:

Get a glass, add some ice, pour a “splash” of balsamic vinegar in, and then top it off with sparkling water. Apparently, any flavour works. And boom, it tastes “just like a Coke.” Or not.

The reviews are very mixed, with some people liking it, others saying that it’s the grossest thing on the face of the Earth, and one lady who said that it didn’t taste like Coke, it was more like “a carbonated balsamic vinegar.” (???)