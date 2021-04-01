New Urban Dictionary Term: VAXHOLE! For Those Who Brag About Being Vaccinated

There’s a new term on Urban Dictionary for people who brag about getting the Covid vaccine: Vaxholes.

Popular website Urban Dictionary defines a vaxhole as “One who has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and brags about it.”

And here’s how to use it in a sentence, “Two weeks after the second shot and that vaxhole is posting selfies from a bar in Cancun.”

The slang term “vaxhole” has also been used to describe people who cheat the system to get vaccinated before their demographic is legally eligible.