New Urban Dictionary Term: VAXHOLE! For Those Who Brag About Being Vaccinated

I can't wait to buy the T-shirt!

By Dirt/Divas

There’s a new term on Urban Dictionary for people who brag about getting the Covid vaccine:  Vaxholes.

 

 

Popular website Urban Dictionary defines a vaxhole as “One who has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and brags about it.”

 

And here’s how to use it in a sentence, “Two weeks after the second shot and that vaxhole is posting selfies from a bar in Cancun.”

 

 

The slang term “vaxhole” has also been used to describe people who cheat the system to get vaccinated before their demographic is legally eligible.

