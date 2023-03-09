New WeightWatchers Deals Gives Members Access To Ozempic

The weight-loss program — also known as WW International — is set to purchase the company Sequence.

Sequence, a telehealth and medical subscription service, links patients with doctors who can prescribe them controversial weight-loss and diabetes drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The company also offers access to fitness coaches and dietitians to help them craft personal weight loss plans. WW will promote Sequence’s services to its members and the deal will enable them to incorporate weight-loss drugs as part of its existing diet, fitness and lifestyle offerings.

Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic work by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that curbs hunger. Medication is released into the gut making the person feel fuller and less likely to overeat. The drug is administered via an injection into the leg, stomach or arm.

The program costs $99 a month after a $49 initial consultation fee.

The increase in demand for these injections for cosmetic reasons has left people who need them for diabetes with a decrease in supplies.