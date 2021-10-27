New York School District Bands ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes!

Three elementary schools in upstate New York are banning “Squid Game” Halloween costumes over the hit show’s “violent message,” reports the New York Post.

The ban came after students were seen playing a version of the survival game on the playground.

The principle sent an email out to parents explaining the situation that read in part; “Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school.”

The message continued, “Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

Other costumes banned in this school district include “Friday the 13th and scream’s Ghost face.”