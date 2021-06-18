Nick Cannon And Girlfriend Welcome Twin Boys

Nick Cannon is now a father of six, but who’s counting!

Girlfriend Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin boys on June 14th.

The couple made the announcement via social media introducing us to Zion and Zillion Cannon, adding that Zillion will be called Zilly for short.

The new babies are Nick’s second set of twins- he also shares 10-year-old twins with Mariah Carey.

He is also father to a 3-year-old son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with Brittany Bell.

De La Rosa announced she was pregnant with twin boys in April on Instagram, writing, “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.”