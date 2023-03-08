Nick Cannon is Launching a Game Show to find his Next Baby Mama

He’s expecting again, but this time it’s a game show!

Nick Cannon, father of 12 announced that a new show is coming. In the teaser announcement, the concept suggests that this show will consist of women who want to procreate with Cannon…

Cannon is notoriously the father of 12 children, whom he shares with six women, including twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 5 months, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 3 months, with DJ Abby De La Rosa; Zen, who died due to brain cancer in December 2021, and Halo Marie, 2 months, with Alyssa Scott; and Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

In 2021, Hart gifted Cannon a condom vending machine as part of their “prank wars” saga.