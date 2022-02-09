Nick Cannon, Father of 8, Got A Vending Machine Full Of Condoms As An ‘Early Valentine’s Day Gift’

The father of eight was given a vending machine full of condoms! “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon wrote in an Instagram caption. In the photo, the TV personality happily poses next to the brand new gift, topped with a giant red bow.

Last week, Cannon officially announced that he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. The two recently held a “gender reveal” party and confirmed that they are having a baby boy. Cannon also apologized on-air to the mothers of his other children for failing to “protect and respect” their privacy in the wake of his latest baby announcement.

In October, Cannon shared that he was practicing celibacy, following his therapist’s recommendation. “I’m celibate right now. … I’m trying to go— I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022,” Cannon said on the Drink Champs podcast.

PHOTO Credit-Facebook-Nick Cannon

Related: Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Dies From A Brain Tumour…