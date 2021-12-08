Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From A Brain Tumour

Cannon made the tragic announcement on ‘The Nick Cannon Show.’

Nick Cannon made a tragic announcement on The Nick Cannon Show as he informed the audience that his 5-month-old son, Zen, has passed away from a brain tumour.

Cannon says that Zen took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving as the tumour began to quickly grow. Zen was Nick’s seventh child and was born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott.

When Zen was 2-months-old, he began to develop what the couple thought was a sinus issue, before noticing that his head was large. Doctors said that fluid had begun to build up in Zen’s head, which was when they discovered the tumour.

Cannon told the audience that he spent this past weekend in California with Zen. On Sunday, they took a trip to the ocean where he held him for the last time.