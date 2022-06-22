Nick Nurse Will Perform With Prince’s Former Band At TD Toronto JazzFest!

TD Toronto JazzFest is celebrating its 35th year. The festival kicks off June 24 and runs through July 3. This Sunday you can see Nick Nurse shine off the court and on the stage as part of the must-see entertainment!

Nurse, who can usually be seen calling the plays at Raptors Games, is also a huge music fan and aspiring musician.

Nurse is no stranger to Prince’s music either. The first song he learned to play on the piano was Purple Rain. In previous interviews, he has talked about hitting the road to catch Prince concerts in the 80s and he has even since purchased Prince’s Alpha Grand Purple Piano.

He previously performed with the Arkells, making a surprise appearance during a packed concert at Budweiser Stage in 2019 after the Raptors won the NBA championship.

Nurse will be performing with The New Power Generation at the TD Main Stage – The Block at Queen’s Park and Bloor Street on June 26 at 8:45 p.m.