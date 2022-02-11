Nickelback Is Going To Perform At A Canada Day Celebration!

Nickelback is set to headline an outdoor concert on the Vancouver E-Prix track as part of Canadian E-Fest, an all-electric motorsports racing weekend, reports CTV News.

Tickets will be on sale today Friday, February 11th!

It will be the band’s first concert since 2019 and one of the first performances since the start of the pandemic.

Nickelback, like many others, was forced to cancel their tour when the pandemic it in 2020.

Canadian E-Fest runs from June 30 to July 2 with an array of events that include the Vancouver E-Prix and a celebrity electric car race.