Nickelodeon Will Air An Alternate, Kid-Focused Telecast of Super Bowl 58
It'll be the first time a Super Bowl has had a second presentation.
SpongeBob and Slime Time are coming to the Super Bowl
The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday that this season’s Super Bowl will have a special broadcast just for kids!
The Nickelodeon presentations will feature eye-popping graphics that feature slime-filled end zones or SpongeBob SquarePants between the goalposts on field-goal attempts! CBS has aired special Christmas games before too and they were a hit!
CBS has the rights to Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.