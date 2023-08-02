Listen Live

Nickelodeon Will Air An Alternate, Kid-Focused Telecast of Super Bowl 58

It'll be the first time a Super Bowl has had a second presentation.

By Dirt/Divas

SpongeBob and Slime Time are coming to the Super Bowl

The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday that this season’s Super Bowl will have a special broadcast just for kids! 

The Nickelodeon presentations will feature eye-popping graphics that feature slime-filled end zones or SpongeBob SquarePants between the goalposts on field-goal attempts! CBS has aired special Christmas games before too and they were a hit!

CBS has the rights to Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws 28.5 Million Viewers!

Related posts

Taylor Swift Gives Very Generous Bonus to Her Tour Truck Drivers!

Cineplex Sets New Box Office Record

Wizard of Oz Munchkin Has Died at Age 91