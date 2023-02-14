Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws 28.5 Million Viewers!

Rihanna’s appearance during halftime of Super Bowl LVII launched a reported 10 million Google GOOG +0.1% searches as curious viewers clamoured to find out if the megastar is pregnant (she is), making her performance on that floating stage all the more impressive.

While the reviews and responses to Rihanna’s first performance in over five years were mostly positive, it wasn’t as big a draw compared to last year.

Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime show led by Dr. Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg among others saw 28.7 million households tune in compared to Rihanna’s show at 28.5.

Last year’s comparisons are also a tough one. The Dre halftime show received a huge amount of hype because of anticipation over all the performers getting together. Rihanna still drew substantially more viewers than the halftime performer two years ago, The Weeknd.