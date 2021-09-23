Nicole Richie Accidentally Set Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out Her 40th Birthday Cake Candles

Nicole Richie celebrated her 40th birthday with an unexpected twist.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the 40-year-old can be seen leaning over a cake that is decorated with a childhood photo. But after she got closer to blow out her birthday candles, the ends of her hair caught on fire.

While the scary incident is happening, friends and family of the actress can be heard yelling in the background of the video. Richie was able to move away, and with the help of her friend patting her head, the flames instantly vanished.

Luckily Richie was alright and captioned the video, “well…so far 40 is [fire emoji].”