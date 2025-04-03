Nintendo Switch 2 Launches in June with New Mario Kart World Game

Nintendo has officially announced the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, which will launch on June 5 and cost $449.99.

The new console is packed with upgraded features, including a more vibrant display, a larger screen, and brand-new interactive chat and screen share functions to enhance the gaming experience.

Exciting New Features

A key update to the system is the introduction of a “C” button on the Joy-Con controller, which activates GameChat, a feature requiring a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

This new tool lets players communicate with friends and family while gaming and even share their game screen with others. Additionally, a built-in microphone will allow for real-time voice chat between gamers.

New Games Are Coming

Alongside the console, Nintendo has unveiled a brand-new James Bond game—dubbed Project 007—bringing back the spirit of the classic Nintendo 64 hit that remains a fan favourite among first-person shooter enthusiasts.

Nintendo also announced two exciting Switch 2 exclusives featuring some of its most beloved characters:

Donkey Kong Bananza – A 3D adventure where the legendary ape punches his way through a vast underground world, arriving July 17 .

– A where the legendary ape punches his way through a vast underground world, arriving . Kirby Air Riders – A racing game directed by the creator of Super Smash Bros., set to release later in the year.

With a lineup like this, the Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a must-have for gamers everywhere!