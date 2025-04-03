CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
Nintendo Switch 2 Launches in June with New Mario Kart World Game

Tech
Published April 3, 2025
By Charlie

Nintendo has officially announced the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, which will launch on June 5 and cost $449.99.

The new console is packed with upgraded features, including a more vibrant display, a larger screen, and brand-new interactive chat and screen share functions to enhance the gaming experience.

Exciting New Features

A key update to the system is the introduction of a “C” button on the Joy-Con controller, which activates GameChat, a feature requiring a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

This new tool lets players communicate with friends and family while gaming and even share their game screen with others. Additionally, a built-in microphone will allow for real-time voice chat between gamers.

RELATED: Nintendo Is Developing the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Video Game into a Live-Action Film

New Games Are Coming

Alongside the console, Nintendo has unveiled a brand-new James Bond game—dubbed Project 007—bringing back the spirit of the classic Nintendo 64 hit that remains a fan favourite among first-person shooter enthusiasts.

Nintendo also announced two exciting Switch 2 exclusives featuring some of its most beloved characters:

  • Donkey Kong Bananza – A 3D adventure where the legendary ape punches his way through a vast underground world, arriving July 17.
  • Kirby Air Riders – A racing game directed by the creator of Super Smash Bros., set to release later in the year.

With a lineup like this, the Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a must-have for gamers everywhere!

