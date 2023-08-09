No More Paper bags At The LCBO As of September 5th

More than 2,665 tonnes of waste will divert from landfills as a result of the LCBO doing away with their paper bags.

Paper bags for booze will no longer be available at Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) locations as of Sept. 5.

Customers are encouraged to bring their reusable bag when shopping in-store, and alternatively, may purchase a reusable bag…

Boxes and eight-pack carriers for cans and small bottles will still be available for free…

The provincial agency said the move would save the equivalent of 188,000 trees each year and divert some 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfills.

The LCBO permanently ditched plastic bags 15 years ago.