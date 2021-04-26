‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture At The 93rd Academy Awards

The Oscars, which usually take place at the Dolby Theater, took place in downtown Los Angeles for the first time ever in an effort to reimagine the show in a safe way so that celebrities and filmmakers can actually attend the event, marking one of the first major awards shows to do so since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Regina King opened the show with a powerful monolog, declaring that the film industry’s biggest night was maintaining its producers’ promise: to provide an intimate ceremony with “maskless” guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenters, including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno, and Zendaya.

The first two awards of the night went to Emerald Fennell who won the award for best original screenplay for the film “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan, and the best-adapted screenplay then went to Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for “The Father.”

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Frances McDormand won Best actress for Nomadland to accompany the best picture win on Sunday night!

The biggest upset of the night was when Anthony Hopkins won the best actor award for his role in “The Father,” when all bets were on the late Chadwick Boseman for his final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

China native Chloe Zhao was named best director for Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland,” making her the first Asian woman and only the second woman ever to take home the trophy.

