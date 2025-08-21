Nonnacore: The Hot Accessory Trend Straight Outta Grandma’s Closet

Move over pumpkin spice and puffer vests — this fall’s it accessory might just be hanging in your Nonna’s front hall closet.

Yes, we’re talking about scarves. Silk ones. The kind your Zia used to knot under her chin while she peeled apples and muttered about “kids these days.”

Now dubbed “Nonnacore,” this retro-luxe look was spotted on Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber during their bougie summer getaways, and naturally, TikTok is already flooded with fashionistas tying scarves around their heads like they’re about to jump in a vintage Fiat and whip down the Amalfi Coast.

Sexy Granny Energy

The beauty of Nonnacore? You too can be a sexy granny in her prime. A bright, quality scarf instantly adds some old-world glamour — and you don’t even need to max out your credit card. Scarves are recession-proof, chic and endlessly versatile.

Wear one on your head, tie it around your neck, wrap it as a top, belt, or even sarong. Basically, Nonna was doing sustainable fashion long before it was cool. Curtains? Tablecloths? A random bit of fabric she “found” at the market? She wore it, made it look divine, and if it frayed? Boom — instant snot rag.

Why It Works

Nonnacore isn’t just about style, it’s about vibes. It’s nostalgic, resourceful, a little cheeky, and somehow manages to feel both luxe and low-maintenance at the same time.

So this fall, when everyone else is pulling their beanies over greasy hair, you’ll be out there rocking Nonna’s scarf — looking like Sophia Loren, smelling faintly of tomato sauce, and radiating pure granny glam.