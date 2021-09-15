Norm Macdonald Has Died At 61

Norm Macdonald passed away after a private almost decade-long battle with cancer on Tuesday.

Born in 1959 in Quebec City, Macdonald started out in Canada’s comedy clubs before becoming a writer for the ‘Roseanne Barr’ show in the early 90s.

Norm was a comedic legend who was a cast member of SNL from 1993 to 1998, becoming known for his impressions of Larry King, Burt Reynolds, and David Letterman among others.

He took over the reins of “Weekend Update” during the show’s 20th season and got rave reviews for his droll style over the course of 3 seasons.

After leaving “SNL,” Macdonald starred on the ABC sitcom “The Norm Show” for three seasons.

Film roles include “Billy Madison,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and Eddie Murphy’s “Dr. Dolittle” as the voice of Lucky the dog.

Macdonald’s longtime producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, was with the comedian at the time of his death on Tuesday morning.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra told the outlet. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”