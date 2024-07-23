Not Everyone Has A Favourite Dip!

A recent poll asked people to name their favourite dip, and the results were both surprising and delicious.

The Dip Rankings

Leading the pack is hummus, securing the top spot with 20% of the vote. It’s no wonder—hummus is versatile, relatively healthy, and comes in a variety of flavours to suit any palate.

Coming in next, sour cream and chives also claimed 14% of the vote, tied with an intriguing 14% of respondents who said they "don't know" what their favourite dip is.

How do you not know what your favourite dip is? Seems like a cop-out, right?

Here’s how the rest of the dips ranked:

Onion and garlic (or caramelized onion dip) . . . 9%

(or caramelized onion dip) . . . 9% Cheese and chive . . . 9%

. . . 9% Salsa . . . 8%

. . . 8% Guacamole . . . 7%

. . . 7% Tzatziki . . . 7%

. . . 7% Thousand Island . . . 4%

Other Summer Dip Favourites

While the poll covered some popular choices, summer is full of delicious dip options. Here are a few more crowd-pleasers you might want to consider for your next patio gathering:

Spinach dip

Artichoke dip

Taco dip

Seven-layer dip

Fresh corn salsa

Dill dip

Whipped feta dip

Buffalo chicken dip

Queso

Tomatillo salsa

Avocado ranch

Whether you’re a hummus devotee, a salsa aficionado, or someone who’s still figuring out their favourite, there’s no shortage of tasty dips to enjoy this summer.

So, grab some chips, veggies, or crackers and dive into your preferred dip—summer is the perfect time to indulge!