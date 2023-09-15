NSYNC Have Reunited For ‘Trolls Band Together’ Song!

The song will be featured in the upcoming ‘Trolls Band Together movie. The song won’t be released until September 29.

The new track is called Better Place…

It’s the first time all five members of *NSYNC have recorded a new song together since their glory days in 2001.

Speculation that the 90s-era boy banders were up to something new began late last month when posters for the “Trolls Band Together” movie featuring the iconic *NSYNC logo began popping up around New York City.

Timberlake, who launched a solo career in 2002, previously released “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for 2016’s “Trolls” movie, for which he went on to win a Grammy and earn an Oscar nomination in the original song category. Timberlake also voices a lead character in the “Trolls” film franchise, which welcomed a second sequel in 2020. The upcoming third installment, “Trolls Band Together,” features a boy band-centric plot.

*NSYNC first burst onto the pop music scene in the late 90s, joining the boy band craze alongside 98 Degrees and the Backstreet Boys.

They released their self-titled debut album in 1998, and their turn-of-the-century follow-up album “No Strings Attached” saw major success on the Billboard charts.