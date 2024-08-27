Oasis Fans Rejoice: A Reunion Tour is Happening in 2025!

In a thrilling turn of events, the iconic British rock band Oasis has announced their long-awaited reunion tour, set to kick off in 2025. After years of speculation and hopeful rumours, it's official—Oasis is back!

The reunion tour will begin on July 4th at the Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales and will span 14 dates across the UK. This is a dream come true for fans who have been waiting over a decade to see the Gallagher brothers back on stage together.

“This is It, This is Happening”

The news was confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Oasis frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher, who shared a simple yet electrifying message: “This is it, this is happening.” With those words, they set the internet abuzz, as millennials everywhere fondly recalled the band's heyday in the '90s and early 2000s.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9 a.m. local time in the UK (4 a.m. ET) on Saturday, August 31st. If you’re planning to snag a ticket, be ready—these are sure to sell out faster than a Britpop single in the '90s!

Milestones and Memories

The timing of the announcement is particularly special, coming just two days before the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut studio album, Definitely, Maybe. Released in 1994, the album featured timeless tracks like “Live Forever,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” and “Supersonic,” cementing Oasis’ place in rock history.

Next year will also mark another milestone for the band: the 30th anniversary of their smash hit album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? released in 1995. This album gifted the world with some of Oasis’ most enduring songs, including “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Although their last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in 2008, fans have never stopped hoping for a reunion. The band’s split in 2009, following Noel’s dramatic departure during a Paris gig, left a void in the music world that has been hard to fill.

Get Ready to Relive the Glory Days

For those who grew up with Oasis as the soundtrack of their youth, this tour represents more than just a series of concerts—it’s a chance to relive the magic, the energy, and the anthems that defines a generation. So dust off your old CDs, start practising your best Liam strut, and get ready to rock ‘n’ roll like it’s 1995!

Mark your calendars and set your alarms—this is one event you won’t want to miss.

See you in 2025, Oasis fans!