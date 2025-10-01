October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month 🎀

October is more than pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters — it’s also a month dedicated to shining a light on something that impacts far too many lives: breast cancer.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, breast cancer is now the most common cancer among women in 157 out of 185 countries. And here at home, the numbers are sobering:

On average, 84 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer every single day.



are diagnosed with breast cancer every single day. While it’s less common, men are also affected: about 290 Canadian men will be diagnosed this year, and sadly, around 60 will die from it.

Why Awareness Matters

The good news? Early detection and improved access to care can save lives. That means:

Know your body. Do regular self-checks so you can spot changes early.



Do regular self-checks so you can spot changes early. Don’t delay. If you notice something unusual, make that doctor’s appointment — sooner, not later.



If you notice something unusual, make that doctor’s appointment — sooner, not later. Book that mammogram. If you’ve been putting it off, consider this your sign. It takes minutes to schedule, and it could save your life.

Be the Woman Who Doesn’t Wait

We all juggle busy lives, kids, careers, and responsibilities. But your health deserves to be at the top of your list. Be the woman who doesn’t wait. Be the woman who picks up the phone, books the test, and gives herself the gift of peace of mind.

Because the strongest thing you can do this October isn’t just wearing pink — it’s taking care of you. 💕