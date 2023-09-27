Breast Cancer Isn’t Funny, But Humour Can Heal

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is still true that 1 in 8 women in Canada are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Breast Cancer is a heavy subject, it isn’t always curable, and people die. However you look at it, Cancer ISN’T funny- BUT could it be?

Some might find making light of cancer to be disrespectful or socially unacceptable while others find it a useful coping mechanism. For those who have lost someone to cancer, this may not be funny at all, but for those who are living it-laughter may be a great medicine.

Developing a sense of humour about life’s challenges is an effective coping technique that can lead to better overall health as well as simple stress management.

That’s because, aside from the health benefits of laughter (which are numerous and significant), having a sense of humour about life’s difficulties can provide a way to bond with others, look at things differently, normalize your experience and keep things from appearing too overwhelming or scary.”

Doctors often use humour with their patients, especially when related to cancer diagnoses, reports an article published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

A great example of this is Hunter Campbell, M.D., the American doctor whose life inspired the 1998 movie “Patch Adams,” and founder of the Gesundheit Institute uses laughter therapy daily. He’s found that laughter helps his patients forget about their illnesses and heal more quickly.

“Tumour humour,” as it’s come to be known…

It isn’t easy to look at cancer through the lens of humour it may take more strength to laugh than to cry.

During this Breast Cancer Awareness month, more women will be diagnosed, and many will be receiving treatment. Thankfully lots of women will recover, but sadly, some will pass away.

Please respect everyone’s journey; however they choose to deal with it…

#nocryingincancer