Support Cancer Survivors with the 2025 Raw & Reflective Calendar

Connect Hair Studio is proud to unveil the latest edition of their "Raw & Reflective" calendar, in collaboration with Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. Now in its 6th edition, this calendar is more than just a way to keep track of your day-to-day. It’s a powerful tribute to resilience and community support.

The 2025 Raw & Reflective calendar showcases twelve inspiring individuals from across the region who are living with cancer, captured through the lens of some of the area’s most esteemed professional photographers.

Each month features black and white photo of an individuals "raw" self without any clothes, along with a "reflective" personal narrative about their journey. These stories provide a poignant glimpse into life since their diagnosis, offering an honest portrayal of their journeys. Among these courageous individuals is none other than Charlie from Kool Mornings, whose story and strength are beautifully shared alongside others who have been touched by cancer.

The sale of each $25 calendar directly contributes to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka’s Cancer Support Program, ensuring vital resources and programs are available to those facing cancer, whether patients, survivors, or their loved ones. Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka offers over 700 programs that provide emotional and social support, education, and practical resources, all aimed at ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.

Raw & Reflective is not just as a tribute. It's a beacon of hope and solidarity within the community. It’s a tangible way for individuals to show their support and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. By purchasing a calendar, supporters not only gain a beautiful piece of art but also contribute to a cause that touches countless lives across Simcoe Muskoka.

Connect Hair Studio invites everyone to join them in supporting this important cause. Purchase your Raw & Reflective 2025 calendar today and help make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Together, we can ensure that support and compassion continue to thrive in our community, offering strength and solidarity to those who need it most.