OCTOBERFEST IS OVER. WOULD THE WORLD BE A BETTER PLACE IF WE DRANK LIKE FISH YEAR-ROUND?

It's worth a conversation!

By Kool Mornings

Oktoberfest officially ends today.  You might still see events happening through the weekend, but the big one in Munich is over.  Maybe it should just run all year though:  One in seven adults think drinking like a fish might make the world a better place.  (???)

Ontario Moving Ahead With Corner Store Beer Sales

12,000 adults were asked whether society would be better off if people drank more beer in general.  15% think it would.  49% think we’d be better off if people drank LESS beer.  The other 36% aren’t sure, or think our current beer intake is pretty spot on.

Men were twice as likely to say more beer would be a good thing.  20% of guys think it would make the world a better place, compared to just 10% of women.

The poll also found 55% of us either “like” or “love” beer.  And over a third of Americans have been to an Oktoberfest event before.

