OCTOBERFEST IS OVER. WOULD THE WORLD BE A BETTER PLACE IF WE DRANK LIKE FISH YEAR-ROUND?

Oktoberfest officially ends today. You might still see events happening through the weekend, but the big one in Munich is over. Maybe it should just run all year though: One in seven adults think drinking like a fish might make the world a better place. (???)

12,000 adults were asked whether society would be better off if people drank more beer in general. 15% think it would. 49% think we’d be better off if people drank LESS beer. The other 36% aren’t sure, or think our current beer intake is pretty spot on.

Men were twice as likely to say more beer would be a good thing. 20% of guys think it would make the world a better place, compared to just 10% of women.

The poll also found 55% of us either “like” or “love” beer. And over a third of Americans have been to an Oktoberfest event before.