Ontario Moving Ahead With Corner Store Beer Sales

Ontario has been quietly consulting with stakeholders on how best to bring Premier Doug Ford’s pledge of selling beer in corner stores to fruition, with at least one advocacy group saying they hope to see the market expand by Canada Day 2024.

Ford first presented the idea as part of his 2018 election campaign, passing a bill the following year that would axe an existing deal with The Beer Store preventing the expansion.

Negotiations between the government and Beer Store owners have been contentious, which is likely why it has taken so long for the province to move ahead with their proposal.

My first-ever job was working as a cashier in a local convenience store when I was just 16. I learned a lot of life lessons from that job—namely, how rude people can be—and I also got quite the education on the convenience-store business model (read: mark up everything).

Though my cashier days are behind me, there are still a number of things I won’t buy at convenience stores to this day. Why? These items are either:

Ridiculously overpriced

Readily available and/or higher quality in other places

Kind of gross

Things to NOT buy from a corner store…

Fruit



Anything unwrapped ( those pastries in the plastic container)



Dairy products (besides milk) heavy cream, yogurt, or a ball of mozzarella have probably been there for a while.

Batteries-Batteries are expensive, to begin with, and the price gets jacked up even further at convenience stores

Cosmetics or skincare products…

Cooking or baking ingredients

Fast or pre-made foodBottled water

Coffee during non-peak hours

Kids toys

Pet food or supplies

Or anything without an expiration date

Or Anything with dust in it!

